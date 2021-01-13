GFPS releases middle school sports schedule

Great Falls Public Schools posted the middle school sports schedule for the coming months, but “it is imperative that people understand that these dates are tentative and subject to change depending on Covid conditions etc. We will do our best to communicate any changes as they occur.”

According to GFPS:

Boys Basketball: Jan. 4 through Feb. 8, including tournament

Volleyball: Feb. 16 through March 31

Swimming: March 8-31

Track: April 7 through the week of May 10

Wrestling: April 7 through the week of May 10

Competition dates for swimming, track and wrestling will be provided soon, according to GFPS and the volleyball schedule will be subject to the number of teams/participants.

