Sunday Reads: Jan. 10
Associated Press: Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots
The New York Times: Voices from the front lines of America’s food supply
WBEZ: Half of Chicago Public Schools teachers expected back in classrooms didn’t show
NPR: Yurts, igloos and pop-up domes: How safe is ‘outside’ restaurant dining this winter?
The Atlantic: How I became a cook at fire camp
Omaha World-Herald: US citizenship not a requirement for COVID vaccine in Nebraska
NPR: D.C.’s acting U.S. attorney calls scope of Capitol investigation ‘unprecedented’
Associated Press: ‘What else could I do?’ NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol
The New York Times Magazine: The American Abyss
NPR: The lies we tell ourselves about race (opinion)
The New York Times: Officials say reports of new U.S. coronavirus variant are inaccurate
NPR: Trump EPA erects new barriers to crucial science
Reuters: Special report-U.S. regulators ignored workers’ COVID-19 safety complaints amid deadly outbreaks
Associated Press: Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies
CityLab: Make way for the ‘one-minute city’
Scientific American: Cities face withering heat under worst warming scenarios
Vogue Business: The future of physical retail
Des Moines Register: Federal judge: Order keeping meatpackers open can’t shield Tyson Foods in lawsuit
The New York Times: Now it can be told: How Neil Sheehan got the Pentagon Papers
CNBC: Haven, the Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan venture to disrupt health care, is disbanding after 3 years
The Wall Street Journal: Opioid use hits construction industry as overdoses soar
The Orange County Register: ‘Long-overdue’ shakeout of U.S. malls heats up as foot traffic plummets
The Washington Post: How the pandemic changed six cities in 2020, according to locals
Fast Company: The pandemic pushed cities to take back their streets from cars. Will they keep them in 2021?