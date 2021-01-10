Sunday Reads: Jan. 10

Associated Press: Vaccine rollout hits snag as health workers balk at shots

The New York Times: Voices from the front lines of America’s food supply

WBEZ: Half of Chicago Public Schools teachers expected back in classrooms didn’t show

NPR: Yurts, igloos and pop-up domes: How safe is ‘outside’ restaurant dining this winter?

The Atlantic: How I became a cook at fire camp

Omaha World-Herald: US citizenship not a requirement for COVID vaccine in Nebraska

NPR: D.C.’s acting U.S. attorney calls scope of Capitol investigation ‘unprecedented’

Associated Press: ‘What else could I do?’ NJ Rep. Kim helps clean up Capitol

The New York Times Magazine: The American Abyss

NPR: The lies we tell ourselves about race (opinion)

The New York Times: Officials say reports of new U.S. coronavirus variant are inaccurate

NPR: Trump EPA erects new barriers to crucial science

Reuters: Special report-U.S. regulators ignored workers’ COVID-19 safety complaints amid deadly outbreaks

Associated Press: Child labor in palm oil industry tied to Girl Scout cookies

CityLab: Make way for the ‘one-minute city’

Scientific American: Cities face withering heat under worst warming scenarios

Vogue Business: The future of physical retail

Des Moines Register: Federal judge: Order keeping meatpackers open can’t shield Tyson Foods in lawsuit

The New York Times: Now it can be told: How Neil Sheehan got the Pentagon Papers

CNBC: Haven, the Amazon-Berkshire-JPMorgan venture to disrupt health care, is disbanding after 3 years

The Wall Street Journal: Opioid use hits construction industry as overdoses soar

The Orange County Register: ‘Long-overdue’ shakeout of U.S. malls heats up as foot traffic plummets

The Washington Post: How the pandemic changed six cities in 2020, according to locals

Fast Company: The pandemic pushed cities to take back their streets from cars. Will they keep them in 2021?

