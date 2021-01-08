Three neighborhood councils meet Jan. 11-15

Three neighborhood councils meet next week in Great Falls.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets virtually at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. Agenda items include committee reports, Potter’s House Church conditional use permit, election of officers and neighborhood concerns. Register for the virtual meeting here.

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with the login information. Residents without internet access can participate by phone. The Great Falls Public Library staff can assist with registration and provide phone-in information. Please contact the Library at 406-453-9706 before 6 pm the night of the meeting.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, election of officers and neighborhood concerns. The meeting will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, council vacancy and election of officers. Those interested in filling the council vacancy must be registered voters living within the council boundaries and willing to serve the remainder of a two-year position through December 2021. The meeting will follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

