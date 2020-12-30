Jail warden retires; constable position absorbed at CCSO; county partners with ICE at jail

The Cascade County Adult Detention Center has a new warden.

Deputy John Nolan is serving as the interim warden since Capt. Keith Kaululaau retired this week after 23 years with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that for now it’s a interim spot for Nolan, “but that depends on what the future holds. My intention is that he’s temporary.”

County approves Belt resident deputy agreement

As of September, Nolan was serving as the resident deputy in the Sun River Valley.

Nolan graduated from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in December 2019 and received two awards for his performance at the academy, according to CCSO.

The sheriff’s office has also absorbed the role of county constable.

The constable retired earlier this year.

“A long time in the past, the constable was an elected position and back 17 or 18 years ago when the constable retired, Deputy Ed Sinnott was appointed to fill that position and continued on until his retirement recently. Investigation found that Cascade County was the only county left in the State of Montana that had a constable, so the commissioners decided to have a new job description written and turn the job to the CCSO. This has worked out very well and hopefully it will continue to be successful,” according to Commissioner Jim Larson.

The change created an additional deputy position for CCSO.

Last week, commissioners approved a memorandum of agreement between CCSO and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for CCSO to participate in the warrant service officer program, which will have specific detention officers, approved by ICE, to perform certain limited functions of an immigration officer within the jail.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

