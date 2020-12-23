Dogsgiving: Sadie

Name: Sadie

Age: Almost 2

Breed: Australian Shepard/Idaho Shag mix

Human(s): Korbin Duvall

Where did you come from? Rescued

What’s your favorite toy? My mom’s shoelaces!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Trusting humans again

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Pooped in my mom’s car…she wasn’t happy about that one.

What do your humans do to make you mad? When we go to my aunt’s house and the cat bullies me for no reason.

Where’s your favorite patio? Grandma and Grandpa’s house in Geraldine.

What are your aliases? Sadie Girl

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Oaklee

What’s your favorite place to go? The dog park.

What are your hobbies? Playing with my mom, chasing laser pointers, dog park and eating my mom’s shoe laces.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My dog food, I’m spoiled.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch.

What’s your fitness routine? Walks everyday or I chase a laser pointer when mom is lazy.

What are you thankful for? My humans that saved me!

