Dogsgiving: Belle

Name: Belle Thares

Age: 9

Breed: Mini Australian Shepherd

Humans: Sandi, Wayne, Nick, Alex Thares. And my Grandmas.

Where did you come from? Malta, Montana

What’s your favorite toy? My stuffed rabbit.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Reminding the rascally rabbits in the neighborhood who’s boss.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Pooped in my dads shoe. But it smelled bad before I did it…so there’s that.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Leave me behind. I’m not a good loner.

Where’s your favorite patio? Anywhere that has sunshine. Roaming squirrels or rabbits nearby are a bonus.

What are your aliases? Baby girl, princess, sweet puppy dog… I know.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My cat sister Trinity. She’s a calico with multiple personalities…aka CRAZY. But she likes to take walks around the block with me. The other two cats in the house are devil spawn. Hate them.

What’s your favorite place to go? THE CABIN! No leash required!!!! I can chase anything and everything!

What are your hobbies? Sleeping, snoring louder than my humans, eating treats, looking cute. Talking! I also work at the O’Haire Motor Inn as the office dog. They pay in dog treats so it’s a good gig.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Lol my moms shoes…but they were on the floor so fair game.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? A touch of home. Dava loves aussies and I get to play with her Aussie crew when I go. Bath bad. Play date good.

What’s your fitness routine? I take my mom for walks every night so she doesn’t hate people more.

What are you thankful for? My family, rabbits and squirrels. Dog treats are also high on the list.

