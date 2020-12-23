City, county offices closed for Christmas, New Year’s Day

City offices, including the Civic Center, Great Falls Public Library, Animal Shelter and Community Recreation Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

City offices will close at 3 p.m. Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

County offices are also closed Dec. 25.

City Christmas Tree recycling available for live trees

The Community Recreation Center will open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24 and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 31.

The City’s online services are available to the public over the holidays and can be accessed online at:

Municipal Court fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/payments/welcome.do

Parking tickets: https://greatfalls.t2hosted.com/Account/Portal

Utility bills: https://greatfallsmtcitizens.munisselfservice.com/

The City of Great Falls garbage collection for Christmas week will push residential and commercial collection on Christmas Day one day behind and those pickups will instead be Dec. 26.

Residential and commercial collection New Year’s Day will also be pushed on day and those pickups will occur Jan. 2.

For questions pertaining to collection, call 771-1401.

