Professional license, safety inspection certificate renewals delayed

Due to the City of Great Falls moving to new licensing technologies, the issuing of professional license renewals and Safety Inspection Certificate renewals has been delayed.

As soon as possible, the renewals will begin to be processed and mailed out.

Once a firm date for the renewals to be processed is set, the information will be made available.

City transitioning to new software, having conversion issues

The anticipated deadline for these renewals to be submitted to the City of Great Falls before penalties and interest will be applied is Jan. 31.

If you have any questions regarding the status of your professional license, call 455-8414 or 455-8430.

For questions, regarding Safety Inspection Certificates, call 727-8070.

Professional license renewals can be paid for via phone through the Planning and Community Development office, or mailed with invoice stub to:

Planning and Community Development

P.O. Box 5021

Great Falls MT, 59403

Safety Inspection Certificate renewals with invoice can be mailed to:

Great Falls Fire Rescue

P.O. Box 5021

Great Falls, MT 59403

Safety Inspection Certificate renewals can be paid in person at:

Fire Station 1

105 9th St. S.

Great Falls, MT 59405

