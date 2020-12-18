Dogsgiving: Augustus

Name: Augustus

Age: 8

Breed: Terrier mix

Human: Tracy

Where did you come from? I was picked up in Southern California. Then Dog is my Copilot flew me to Missoula where I was adopted.

What’s your favorite toy? I’m to mature for toys. Toys are for kids. Ok, well, maybe I’d chase a ball if you threw it. Well, I’d think about chasing it. I’d probably chase it and pick it up, but then I’d drop it and get back to more important, dignified matters. Also, squirrels.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I’m kind of a big deal around my house. I’ve got Huckleberry and the human trained to keep me comfortable and happy. Also, once I caught a bird. And I almost caught a squirrel, but he cheated and got away.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? To be clear, I’m never bad. Sometimes the human doesn’t understand me. The human would say: Once, we rode in the car to her jobsite. She had the window open and I knew where we were heading, so I jumped out and ran ahead. She was pretty mad and worried that I was hurt. It was ok though, I got a lot of cuddles after that. I was just excited!

What do your humans do to make you mad? Sometimes she pays too much attention to Huckleberry. And I hate when she gives me baths – but the toweling off part and getting brushed afterwards is kind of nice I guess. And I HATE when we have to ride in the car. And she doesn’t appreciate my squirrel skills. I try to tell her when the squirrel is coming into the yard to dig holes, or even thinking about doing that, but somehow I’m the one who gets in trouble. Sheesh.

Where’s your favorite patio? I’m a homebody. I love my patio at home. Going to other patios means riding in the car usually, so I’d rather just stay home. Plus, if I leave, the squirrels will come. I have to stay home to protect things.

What are your aliases? Gus. Gusser. Gus Gus. Stinky. Stinky Pete. Bubba.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? I suppose I’d have to say Huckleberry.

What’s your favorite place to go? I don’t see why I ever have to go anywhere! Why can’t I just stay home and be left alone? That’s where my treats are. I kind of like going to the vet. They give me the attention I deserve!

What are your hobbies? My best talent is hunting huckleberries. The human fed me some on a hike once, and now whenever we go to the woods I look for them. I just sniff them out! Then, I stand in the patch and wait for her to pick them and feed them to me. I also like watching over my yard, keeping out the squirrels and birds.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I’ve never eaten anything except my food and treats. I don’t think I get enough credit for this.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? The nice folks at Best Friends vet clinic trim my nails and take care of my butt when it gets stinky and uncomfortable. The human bathes me and brushes me.

What’s your fitness routine? I am the fastest dog ever. I love to run over here and over there and back here and up there and over this and under that and back again.

What are you thankful for? She’s not perfect and I have a lot more training to do, but I am thankful that the human adopted me. And sometimes I’m thankful that she adopted Huckleberry. Even though he likes to hog the attention, he’s alright. I guess.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

