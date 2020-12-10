Dogsgiving: Bailey

Name: Bailey

Age: 3

Breed: Cocker Spaniel

Human: Amanda Anderson

Where did you come from? Thompson River Animal Care Shelter

What’s your favorite toy? I don’t like toys, only treats.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Holding my own against my English Mastiff sister and Chesapeake Bay Retriever brother!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Shredded all three of our beds in one day.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Won’t give me any of their dinner.

Where’s your favorite patio? The rug outside the camper.

What are your aliases? Bopper, Sir Bailey-Bopp

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My EM Sister Annie (when she doesn’t lay on me!)

What’s your favorite place to go? Camping.

What are your hobbies? Dragging the dishtowels around the house.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Our three dog beds in one day.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch.

What’s your fitness routine? Wiggle-butting when my people come home!

What are you thankful for? Being spoiled rotten.

