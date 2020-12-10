Dogsgiving: Annie

Name: Annie

Age: 8

Breed: English Mastiff

Human: Amanda Anderson

Where did you come from? Superior, MT

What’s your favorite toy? My blanket.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Getting out of bed in the morning!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate my boy’s cowboy boots, twice.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Make me go camping.

Where’s your favorite patio? Home.

What are your aliases? Annie-Bug.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Bailey.

What’s your favorite place to go? Nowhere, I like to stay home.

What are your hobbies? Sleeping.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s Birkenstocks.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Home.

What’s your fitness routine? Fitness? What’s that!

What are you thankful for? My mom’s king-size bed.

