Dogsgiving: Scooter

Name: Scooter

Age: 8

Breed: They call me a wiener dog

Human(s): Stephanie is my mom and she’s my favorite

Where did you come from? I was adopted in Dover, Delaware

What’s your favorite toy? Anything that squeaks!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I ALMOST caught a prairie dog this summer!! I’ll get it next time.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I like to chase tiny humans on their bikes. Mom hates it when I do it but I think it’s fun.

What do your humans do to make you mad? They won’t let me chase anything! I can’t chase tiny humans, rabbits or prairie dogs.

Where’s your favorite patio? I don’t have a favorite. I just need a comfy place to lay where the sun is shining.

What are your aliases? Scooter pooter, Scoot.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? I guess my brother, Duncan. He’s ok.

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere. I love car rides!

What are your hobbies? I love exploring the mountains when it’s warm but in the winter my hobby is laying on my heated blanket.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A pecan that was still in the shell. That cost my mom lots of money in vet bills. Oopps.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom does them because I like to poop on anyone else that tries to clip my nails.

What’s your fitness routine? I love walks but I don’t like the cold so I’m a fitness break.

What are you thankful for? Heated blankets, sunshine, and my humans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

