Dogsgiving: Duke Walter

Name: Duke “Dugas” Walter

Age: 1

Breed: I am mostly Great Pyrenees with a little bit of mutt

Human(s): My momma is Dr Cait, Sears is my step dad when I’m at his house

Where did you come from? I was left at a mall when I was 7 weeks old in Arkansas. My auntie Court came and picked me up and drove me to Kansas with my unknowing mom. When we got to my grandparents house my auntie said surprise Cait here is your baby! Then my mom and I drove to Montana!

What’s your favorite toy? Paper!!!! I love to shred things. Paper towels, paperwork, election flyers, toilet paper anything paper! It’s my favorite mess to leave my mom.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Well one of my best qualities is that I have extra toes, 7 to be exact. I used them to unlock my crate, unlock the dead bolt to my house, and open the door so I could run through my neighborhood and see all my neighborhood friends!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? My mom loves her Sperry shoes…and so do I!! I love how her leather laces taste on her Sperry’s oh and the heels of all her Sperry’s ! However, my mom didn’t like how much I liked them…

What do your humans do to make you mad? My mom never plays as long as I want to… so I always have to throw a tantrum and growl and scratch at the floor.

Where’s your favorite patio? Upstairs we have a huge window that looks over the river and I love guarding the house and barking at anything at 3 in the morning.

What are your aliases? Dukester, Dukie Dukie, menace, gremlin or Dugas

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Lotus she is my step dad’s dog. She is one beaut.

What’s your favorite place to go? I love being in the car for car trips! But being at my step dads house on the river is my favorite!

What are your hobbies? Shredding things, playing with toys, throwing tantrums, running through the house, and most importantly getting cuddles from my mom.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s Sperry’s…I told you they taste amazing!

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I love going to Best Friends Hospital and seeing one of my bestie humans Peyton! They take amazing care of me!

What’s your fitness routine? Running in circles around the house as well as doing horizontal running like in the movie Pitch Perfect!

What are you thankful for? That my Auntie Court gave me to my mom as a surprise. I really think she needed me even though I’m a gremlin sometimes.

