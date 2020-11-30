Cascade County adds 3 COVID-19 deaths; city commission meetings going virtual

Cascade County City-County Health Department said Nov. 30 that there have been thee COVID-19 related deaths since Nov. 25, bringing the county’s total to 78.

These individuals were a female in her 70s; a female in her 60s and a male in his 50s.

All had underlying conditions, according to CCHD.

On. Nov. 30, Cascade County added eight new cases, bringing the county’s total to 4,958, according to the state map. Of those, 1,990 are currently active.

Great Falls Public Schools returned to classrooms on Nov. 30 after going remote for two weeks in an effort to allow teachers and students to finish their quarantine periods and to slow the spread of COVID-19 within the district. As of last week, the number of new cases within the district was trending down, after spiking for several weeks.

Beginning Dec. 1, City Commission meetings will go to a virtual video-conferencing format due to COVID-19 concerns.

Commissioners and city staff will attend the meeting via a remote location, using a virtual meeting method, according to a city release.

Public participation will still be available via the following:

Register to attend the virtual meeting utilizing Zoom Webinar or to participate by phone. Attendees must register in advance for the Commission Meeting: Registration for attendees for Dec 1 Work Session: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_ZmMr7xTqTpKuTsZrtW-7ig Registration for attendees for Dec 1 Commission Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN__DGUuhdOTTKLGJBGIClW1A

Attend in person. The city will be following the current governor’s directives and the public health officer orders regarding public meetings conducted by, staffed by or held in the facilities of the city. Masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced, and the total number of persons in the meeting room will be limited to a maximum of 25. Public following these directives may view and participate in the meeting from the Gibson Room. Please refrain from attending in person if you are not feeling well.

Provide public comments via email. Comments may be sent via email before 12 p.m. Dec. 1 to: commission@greatfallsmt.net. Include the agenda item or agenda item number in the subject line, and include the name of the commenter and either an address or whether a city resident. Due to tracking and dissemination requirements, written communication must be received by that time in order to be shared with the City Commission and appropriate city staff for consideration during the agenda item and before final vote on the matter; and, will be so noted in the official record of the meeting. The agenda packet material is available on the city’s website. The public may view and listen to the meeting on government access channel City-190, cable channel 190; or online.

