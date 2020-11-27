Holiday Gift Guide

It’s been a tough year for all of us, but local businesses are feeling the pinch more than most and they’re only as strong as the community that supports them.

We asked a bunch of local businesses to share some of the items they had available and here’s their suggestions for holiday gifts this season.

Small Business Saturday is Nov. 28. Since the Parade of Lights and Christmas Stroll were canceled due to COVID-19, the Downtown Great Falls Association has extended the Small Business Saturday through Dec. 5 to encourage the community to shop locally.

If you’re not sure what to get, pick up downtown gift certificates from the Downtown Great Falls Association in various increments that can be used at participating merchants, which include most of downtown. You can pick up certificates at the downtown office at 318 Central Ave. and view the participating merchants here.

Gifts for Her

Real Deals

From women’s clothing to furniture to holiday décor and more, Real Deals has it all.

Holiday gnomes start at $2.99 and Montana gifts start at $3.99. Women’s clothing is available in sizes small through 3XL.

Sora and Company

There’s always clothing and shoes at Sora and Company, but Nikki also has fun holiday items for her such as earrings and travel bags.

Montana Mosaic

Grab crocheted hats and cowls and don’t forget the Montana made bling for your mom, wife, sister or daughter at Montana Mosaic.

Gifts for Him

Spruce up his wardrobe with a few items from Kaufmans Menswear Centre from leather coats, dress shirts to reversible fleece pullovers. Check the store for holiday prices.

Sora and Company

Pick up fun stocking stuffers for him while you’re shopping for yourself and other ladies in your life at Sora and Company such as a Gameboy or multitool.

Gifts for Food/Drink Lovers

Mighty Mo Brew Pub

Get some gear from local beer favorite, Mighty Mo Brew Pub. They’ll ship to you (for a fee) and can mail gift certificates. You can also call the brewery or visit them downtown.

Assorted hats: snapback, five panel, flex fit for $24-$28 or beanies with leather patch for $30

64-ounce stainless steel double-wall insulated growler $60, comes filled, assorted colors

32-ounce stainless steel double-wall insulated growlette $40, comes filled, assorted colors

Broadwater Coffee Brewing Company

For your favorite coffee lover, pick up some beans, fun merchandise or gift cards from Broadwater Coffee.

Santa and The Grinch t-shirts are now available to order on the website. Every preorder comes with a free drink when you pick up. Shirts are $15 each and will be ready for pickup the week of Dec. 1.

Catch the current hoodie-wine color: $38

Broadwater Coffee Beans To Go: 12 ounces of freshly-roasted Signature Blend whole beans, ground to order at your request. $14

Enbär/The Block

Grab a gift card to local watering hole Enbär and/or The Block to share drinks or a meal with friends when it’s easier to all be together again. Enbar and The Block are giving 25 percent of proceeds to their employees during COVID-19.

Elevation 3330

Fancy a cocktail but don’t want to venture out? Elevation 3330 has you covered with the Ginger Rosemary and Grapefruit Hibiscus cocktail crafters for $20 each.

Montana Mosaic

Pick up Montana made jellies, jams, honey, bbq sauce and seasonings at Montana Mosaic for the perfect gift for that person who loves to cook or just loves the tastes of Montana.

Gifts for Arts/Culture Lovers

Cassiopeia Books

For the book lover in your life, drop in to Cassiopeia Books and meet the new owner, Millie Whalen.

She suggested the following books for holiday gifts:

For the suffragette: She Votes: How U.S. Women Won Suffrage and What Happened Next, by local (at least in roots) author, Bridget Quinn. Described as “not your average history book. It’s a collection of heart pounding scenes and keenly observed portraits” with illustrations by 100 women artists.

For the classicist: Beautifully bound editions of the classics by Penguin Classics. Hardcovers.

For the explorer (armchair or otherwise): Voices of Yellowstone’s Capstone: A Narrative Atlas of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. “That delicious combination of knowledge and mystery can be found in abundance in the pages of this atlas-a feast of personal stories and geology, history and topography and biological delights…a work of inspired revelry.” Softcover, but also available in hardcover by special order.

For the fantasist: a boxed set of The Broken Earth trilogy by N.K. Jemisin. For the first time in history, each novel in the trilogy was awarded the Hugo Award for Best Novel for three consecutive years. Jemisin also won a MacArthur Fellows Program Genius Grant in October 2020—just sayin’-might be worth checking out for all your budding geniuses, too.

For the kid in everyone: Dog Man, by David Pilkey, creator of Captain Underpants. Need I say more?

C.M. Russell Museum

Pick up some gifts for the western art lovers in your life at the C.M. Russell Museum. Here’s some recommendatiosn from museum staff:

2021 C.M. Russell Calendar: A must-have for Charlie Russell fans, the yearly calendar published by the C.M. Russell Museum is the perfect, useful gift for those who have everything.

CMR Swig Tumbler: Stainless steel 22 oz tumbler from Swig will keep your drink cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12! Fits in most car cup holders so it’s the perfect way to take your beverage to-go while representing everyone’s favorite cowboy artist.\

Buffalo Bill Foot Stool: Bring a little whimsy to your living room or playroom with a buffalo footstool! Comfy to prop your feet up on but also great fun for kids and grandkids to play with and ride.

Huckleberry Salt Water Taffy: The perfect item to stick in the toe of a stocking – who doesn’t love huckleberry taffy?!

Huckleberry Popcorn: A great hostess gift. Easily poured in a bowl to share… or hidden in a cupboard to keep all for yourself!

Morning Light Charlie Russell Blend Coffee: Made right here in Great Falls, pair some Charlie Russell Blend Coffee with a Swig tumbler to create a wonderful gift combo!

CM Russell Logo Apparel: Designed in conjunction with and printed at their shop in Billings, this collaboration with Aspinwall Mountain Wear puts a contemporary spin on classic Russell and Montana imagery. And the shirts are some of the softest we’ve felt!

Brush Crazy

Know someone who likes to paint or wants to give it a try? Grab a gift card from Brush Crazy.

Or check out the upcoming workshops to register.

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

“The Square’s gift shop features an original assortment of handcrafted items made by some of our local artists and artists all over the state of Montana. The shop maintains a selection of unique jewelry, accessories, greeting cards, toys, ceramics, housewares, original art, prints, books and more by very popular and well-known artists in the region. Our shop is known for its encouragement of contemporary art, supporting our local artists and the spirit of gift giving!”

Pottery by local potter Lauren Smith can be used for food lovers who love to serve and celebrate their friends through dinner parties and more.

There are many original works of art in our shop by local artists including paintings, drawings and sculptures. The Bear is by Brenda Wolf, who has many original pastel paintings in the museum’s shop.

