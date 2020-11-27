Dogsgiving: Emmy Rose

Name: Emmy Rose

Age: Almost 5

Breed: Golden Doodle

Human(s): Ross, Kristina, and Brothers Duncan and Kieran and puppy brother Flash

Where did you come from? Spokane

What’s your favorite toy? Well it used to be my human brother’s pacifiers, but now it’s my pink elephant and my moose.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Surviving being hit by a car!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I like to get my human baby brother’s diapers out of the garbage and take them outside, which my humans think is really gross, but I don’t see the big deal. I also like to steal dinner off the stove sometimes. before my humans get a chance to eat it.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Bring home new puppy brothers who like to eat all my food and chew on my tail. But I’m giving him a chance, and we are slowly becoming best friends.

Where’s your favorite patio? I get really excited when I see new people and try to jump into their arms, so I like to stick around my own patio at home to avoid doing that.

What are your aliases? Emmy girl, Emerald Rose.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My new puppy brother Flash and my cousin Flynn.

What’s your favorite place to go? I love going on walks around our neighborhood. I also hate riding in the car though, so my favorite place is just staying home.

What are your hobbies? Letting my human brothers crawl all over me. Keeping an eye on our house, peering out the front window. Chewing on baby toys. Making sure everyone who walks by our house sees and hears me, getting to know the USPS/UPS/Fedex drivers.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I like to snatch entire pork loins, steaks, etc off the stove when my parents aren’t paying attention. So probably that.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? F and L Pet Resort

What’s your fitness routine? Making my rounds inspecting our yard. Running up and down our fence trying to get every single person that walks by to come pet me. Also wrestling with my new puppy brother.

What are you thankful for? My humans, especially my brothers who I like to keep a watchful eye on. Human food. The comfy couch my humans bought for me for our living room.

