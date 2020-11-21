Sunday Reads: Nov. 21

Here’s the reading list for this week, Happy Thanksgiving week Great Falls.

The Washington Post: A health care worker on receiving threats from coronavirus deniers

The Associated Press: Rape, abuses in palm oil fields linked to top beauty brands

NPR: New Orleans mayor cancels Mardi Gras parades in 2021

Diced: Las Vegas evolves hospitality in 2020

Kaiser Health News: ‘Breakthrough finding’ reveals why certain COVID patients die

The New York Times: Hate crimes in U.S. rose to highest level in more than a decade in 2019

The Associated Press: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens

The Virginian-Pilot: A prehistoric endangered fish washed up at the Virginia Beach oceanfront

The Atlantic: The end of the pandemic is now in sight

Reuters: U.S. retail sales lose speed as pandemic, lack of fiscal stimulus weigh

The Washington Post: New Trump administration rules could allow more logging and roadbuilding in the nation’s forests

The New York Times: New type of test may better discern immunity to the coronavirus

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Cities face calls for transparency, public input in hiring of police chiefs

NPR: Over 1 million children tested positive for coronavirus in the United States

The Washington Post: Some places were short on nurses before the virus. The pandemic is making it much worse.

