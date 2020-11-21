Dogsgiving: Diego

Name: Diego

Age: Almost 8

Breed: GSD Mix

Human: Daniel

Where did you come from? I was born in a dump in Baja Mexico.

What’s your favorite toy? An OLD blue ball with a rope. I’ve had it for years. It’s rolled through who-knows-what, but it’s my favorite.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Conquering my fear of riding in the car

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I pet a mouse too hard. It didn’t make it.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Don’t let me sleep in the bed unless we’re camping

Where’s your favorite patio? I’m not a huge fan of crowds, but I like hanging out in front of Kellergeist.

What are your aliases? Buddy, Goofy

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Shiloh

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your favorite place to go? Camping–as long as it’s somewhere I don’t have to be on a leash

What are your hobbies? Sleeping, barking at the UPS guy, and fetch

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I don’t eat things I’m not supposed to. Except for a burrito. I ate one of those once.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? First of all, nobody touches my feet. And I only get baths at home after I play with the striped cats that smell awesome.

What’s your fitness routine? Bring ball. Chase ball. Sleep. Repeat.

What are you thankful for? That I didn’t grow up homeless. That I got over my fear of car rides so I can visit my friends all over the place. That my human works from home.

