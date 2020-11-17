State beginning process for licenses for recreational marijuana after ballot iniative approved

The Montana Department of Revenue has begun the process to make licenses available for recreational marijuana cultivation and sale by Oct. 1, 2021, following the recent voter approval of Initiative-190.

“There’s a lot of work ahead before the first legal sale of non-medical marijuana in Montana, and before the first license is issued,” Gene Walborn, department director, said in a release. “We look forward to working with the public and all interested parties as we develop guidelines around this new industry to move it forward, while also protecting public safety and raising revenue for the state of Montana.”

Under the new law, the department will license and regulate the cultivation, transportation and sale of marijuana and marijuana-infused products, will inspect premises where marijuana is cultivated or sold, and will collect the 20 percent tax on the retail sales of the products.

Officials at the City of Great Falls said they have not yet determined what actions they’ll take in response to I-190’s approval. The sale of any marijuana is currently prohibited in the city limits.

Lawmakers have already submitted a bill draft that would appeal I-190 and lawsuits have been filed challenging the validity of -190.

Only currently licensed providers in the Montana Medical Marijuana Program may apply for the new non-medical licenses for the first 12 months they are available.

The Montana Legislature is expected to further address some aspects of the initiative at its upcoming session.

Anyone interested in receiving updates can sign up with the department at MTRevenue.gov/Marijuana.

