City leaf pick-up resumes this week

Due to recent weather the City of Great Falls Boulevard leaf pick-up has had several delays.

Starting Nov. 18 crews will resume starting in area 2, northside, Central Avenue to 8th Avenue and Park Drive to 15th Street North.

“With the current weather predictions and in an effort to get as many loose boulevard leaves picked up, crews will only be picking up loose piles and doing minimal raking. They will not be collecting bagged leaves. This will give the crews more time to get loose piles removed. If you bag your leaves, the crews will note the address, and will pick up bagged leaves on snow days, when regular leaf pick up is not feasible and when time permits,” according to the city Park and Recreation Department.

Please check back regularly at https://greatfallsmt.net/news or call the Park and Rec office, 771-1265 for further updates.

