Dogsgiving: Geddy Lee
Name: Geddy Lee
Age: 2 years and 9 months
Breed: Mini Schnauzer
Human(s): Katie Tabaracci
Where did you come from? Montana Schnauzers in Butte, MT
What’s your favorite toy? My Purple Snake!
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Chased away all strangers from my constant barking.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Bit the pant leg of my parents landlord! (they had it coming)
What do your humans do to make you mad? Spray me with water when I bark at people.
Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard patio!
What are your aliases? Ged, Ged-Boy, Geddy San
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My brother, Bonzo!
What’s your favorite place to go? Grandma’s house!
What are your hobbies? Barking at anything and everything.
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? $30 toy my Dad bought me which was ‘Indestructible’
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Dog-gone-cute
What’s your fitness routine? Fit’n Dis whole treat in my mouth!
What are you thankful for? Having a yard to poop in.