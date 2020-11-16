Dogsgiving: Geddy Lee

Name: Geddy Lee

Age: 2 years and 9 months

Breed: Mini Schnauzer

Human(s): Katie Tabaracci

Where did you come from? Montana Schnauzers in Butte, MT

What’s your favorite toy? My Purple Snake!

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Chased away all strangers from my constant barking.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Bit the pant leg of my parents landlord! (they had it coming)

What do your humans do to make you mad? Spray me with water when I bark at people.

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard patio!

What are your aliases? Ged, Ged-Boy, Geddy San

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My brother, Bonzo!

What’s your favorite place to go? Grandma’s house!

What are your hobbies? Barking at anything and everything.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? $30 toy my Dad bought me which was ‘Indestructible’

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Dog-gone-cute

What’s your fitness routine? Fit’n Dis whole treat in my mouth!

What are you thankful for? Having a yard to poop in.

