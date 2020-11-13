Dogsgiving: Carmen

Name: Carmen

Age: 1.5

Breed: Border Collie

Human: Brittany and Patrick

Where did you come from? I was an accident.

What’s your favorite toy? All the bones. I don’t discriminate.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I can beat my sister to the ball every time.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Mom didn’t like it when I chewed up my first, second and third bed.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Sometimes they don’t throw my toy, so I whine until they get annoyed.

Where’s your favorite patio? Any patio that food falls is my fav.

What are your aliases? Little shit.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Josie, of course.

What’s your favorite place to go? Doesn’t matter as long as I can stick my head out the window on the way.

What are your hobbies? Jumping on my sister’s head, playing fetch, and midnight zoomies.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? You think my parents feed me the good stuff??

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My mom does it… it’s hit or miss

What’s your fitness routine? Sometimes my mom runs with me, but I walk while she’s running because that’s how slow she is.

What are you thankful for? My pawsome family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

