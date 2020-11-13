Dogsgiving: Bells

Name: Bells

Age: 12

Breed: Boxer… or so I think!

Human: Tracy

Where did you come from? A farm

What’s your favorite toy? Anything that I can tear the stuffin’ out of!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Besides barking at my nosy neighbor going into his house I do think I have adjusted to city life quite well.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Oh…. well… do I really need to tell that story??? It involves a bag of Ghirardelli chocolates around Christmas. I didn’t feel all that well the next day.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Spends too much time working on her computer and not playing enough.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

Where’s your favorite patio? Back on the farm…it’s nice and sunny and I can lounge there all day.

What are your aliases? Baby Girl, Bellsers, and stop that!

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Ranger…he is Tracy’s parents dog. Boy am I going to enjoy chasing a ball with him when we go back for Thanksgiving.

What’s your favorite place to go? Any stream that I can splash and splash and splash in!

What are your hobbies? Sleep, barking at the neighbors, getting my hind end scratched, chasing these pesky rabbits and squirrels…someday I will teach them not to come into my yard.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Oh man…I swear I was just little still but the new leather couch was just oh so tasty.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home mostly.

What’s your fitness routine? Go outside and fetch that ball Tracy keeps throwing. man I wish she would hold onto it.

What are you thankful for? Being a Montana dog. pretty sweet area to play in.

