Dogsgiving: Millie

Name: Millie

Age: I’ll be 3 in January

Breed: Black lab

Human: Jenn Rowell

Where did you come from? Weona Pet Resort

What’s your favorite toy? Sticks, any stick will do, really I like to drag entire branches home. Forget fancy, expensive toys, or even bones. I’m a simple girl and sticks are for me. The neighbors call me the woodchipper.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learning to swim this summer at my friend’s river house and slowly, very slowly, getting better at listening and not jumping on everyone.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? At the the power cord to mom’s very old laptop that they barely made parts for anymore. And I ate a hole in the quilt mom’s grandma made 40 years ago for mom’s parents wedding. I once ran out in front of a car when I was a puppy and nearly gave mom a heart attack. I do lots of things I shouldn’t, like eating something I must have found on the ground somewhere downtown and being sick to my stomach for about a week, making messes everywhere.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Take away the sticks I want to bring home. Not let me drink the coffee.

Where’s your favorite patio? Broadwater Coffee with my brother Grover and our pal Mira. I’m hoping to learn to be a good dog so I can graduate to the Enbar and Mighty Mo patios next summer.

What are your aliases? Mildred, Little Shit, Millie Vanillie, Millicent

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Grover and I’m learning how to play with Mira.

What’s your favorite place to go? Walks/runs on the Rivers Edge Trail or the Speaking Socially office. Really, I’ll go anywhere with mom.

What are your hobbies? Chewing sticks, chewing everything I can find, never sitting still.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Part of a wall in the house, a brand new winter blanket and mom’s favorite rucksack.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I really need a nail trim, my mom isn’t very good at it, but I always have good hair.

What’s your fitness routine? Running with (and often tripping) my mom, chasing balls, playing with Grover. I like to go for walks but I’m a wrecking ball on a leash so it’s amazing mom hasn’t shipped me off to obedience school yet.

What are you thankful for? That my mom picked me from the litter and spoils me, Grover and all the people who give me love when I walk downtown and go to work with mom at the Speaking Socially office. Oh, and sticks.

