Dogsgiving: Grover

Name: Gover

Age: I’ll be 11 in January, we think.

Breed: Black lab, street dog mix

Human: Jenn Rowell

Where did you come from? The mean streets of Montgomery, Alabama. The vet thought somebody hit me with a car or I got into other trouble, because at three months, he said I’d had a broken rib and I was really afraid of cars for awhile.

What’s your favorite toy? Anything with a squeaker, but my mom won’t get them for me since I really like squeaking and it annoys her.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learning how to behave on a leash, kinda. And learning how to sleep in the car for all the cross country trips mom made me take.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I used to jump the fence a lot in D.C. to chase the neighborhood fox and disappear for at least an hour. It really scared my mom. Never mind the time I took off after a bunny in the county and ran almost all the way to Havre Highway and mom couldn’t find me for hours. Then I tried to come home, but got tired partly back and mom had to carry me up a really big hill. I’m not light. And one time I broke my back and couldn’t walk and had to have surgery when I was 5. Mom was very upset.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Mom doesn’t get me toys with stuffing. I really like pulling stuffing out of things.

Where’s your favorite patio? Broadwater Coffee with my pals.

What are your aliases? Grovester, Grove, Bobo, Buddy

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Millie, even though I wasn’t very happy when mom brought her home.

What’s your favorite place to go? Walks in Gibson Park with mom and Millie.

What are your hobbies? Sleeping, chewing on bones, pulling stuffing out of any contraband toys I can get my paws on.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? An Orvis dog bed, that was supposedly chewproof. Mom got a replacement, then I ate that one too. I can’t have nice things. I also ate the lining of the one and only skirt mom ever paid full price for. She was not amused. Also, some furniture.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom brushes me since I shed constantly, but my nails could use some attention. I don’t like it, but mom tries.

What’s your fitness routine? Guys, I’m old with bad hips and a bad back so I don’t run much anymore, but I like to walk about a half mile every few days to stretch my legs. And every now and then I get bursts of energy and just start running around like a madman.

What are you thankful for? My mom who rescued me from the streets of Alabama and let me sleep on the bed and travel the country with her. Millie’s okay too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

