Election Day updates in Cascade County

Voter turnout is high in Cascade County and many people are still registering to vote today, according to elections officials.

Wait times at Montana Expo Park for those wanting to register or vote in person are 1.5 to 2 hours, according to Rina Fontana Moore, Cascade County elections official.

Moore said that they were predicting 3-4 hour wait times, so it’s moving more quickly than they had expected.

Masks are required in Exhibition Hall to return ballots or register to vote, Moore said.

Moore said that as of Monday night, about 34,000 ballots had been accepted.

Elections officials began running ballots through the counting machines on Monday and so far, about 10,000 had been processed, Moore said, but no results reports can be run until polls close at 8 p.m. Moore told The Electric that she expects it to be about 9 p.m. before the first batch of results are run in the county’s machines.

As of Nov. 3, there are 50,122 registered voters in Cascade County, according to the Montana Secretary of State’s Office.

During the June 2020 primary, there were 46,525 registered voters in Cascade County and of those 25,272 cast votes for a 54 percent turnout, according to state.

We’ll update elections results throughout the night when polls close at 8 p.m.

