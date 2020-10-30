Two neighborhood councils meet Nov. 2-6

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets on Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Missouri Room. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council vacancy, and NeighborWorks update by Director Sherrie Arey.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the southern boundary is the city limit line, the eastern is 20th Street South and the western is the Missouri River. This district also includes the incorporated areas of Castle Pines Addition and Riverside Townhomes Addition.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. in the Redeemer Lutheran Church Fellowship Room, downstairs, 332 Riverview 3 W. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, Calumet update and presentation by Great Falls Public Library Director Susie McIntyre.

The council’s northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

