Commission sends nominations to governor for Pinski’s replacement

The Judicial Nomination Commission submitted the following names to the governor for consideration for appointment to the vacant judicial seat in the 8th Judicial District of Cascade County to replace Greg Pinski:

David J. Grubich

Michele Reinhart Levine

Matthew Stuart Robertson

The commission’s action follows the close of a 30-day public comment period. Before recommending the nominees to the governor, commission members interviewed the applicants on Oct. 9.

Bolstad withdraws from consideration for district court seat; interviews set for Oct. 9 with candidates for Pinski’s vacated seat

Minutes of those interviews and other information about the candidates is available here.

Pinski resigned this summer to return to private practice.

State soliciting comment on applicants to replace District Court Judge Greg Pinski

Greg Pinski is resigning his seat as a district court judge in Cascade County, effective Oct. 2. He was elected in 2012 and again in 2018 to another six-year term.

Pinski resigning as district court judge

The person appointed by the governor is subject to Senate confirmation during the 2021 legislative session. The position is subject to election in 2022, and the successful candidate will serve for the remainder of Pinski’s term, which expires in January 2025.

Judicial Nomination Commission members are District Judge John C. Brown of Bozeman; Janice Bishop of Missoula; Karl Englund of Missoula; Elizabeth Halverson of Billings; Hal Harper of Helena; Lane Larson of Billings; and Nancy Zadick of Great Falls.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

