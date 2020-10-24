Sunday Reads: Oct. 25
Stay warm and safe out there Great Falls.
The Washington Post: The town that built back green
NPR: Are the risks of reopening schools exaggerated?
Reuters: With evictions looming, U.S. cities seek legal help for renters
Associated Press: Vaccine storage issues could leave 3B people without access
Associated Press: Virus spikes have officials looking to shore up hospitals
The Atlantic: The coronavirus surge that will define the next four years
Route Fifty: Federal judge rejects work requirement changes in food stamp program
The Washington Post: Not even a pandemic can break rich cities’ grip on the U.S. economy
Politico: The next economic crisis: Empty retail space
The New York Times: In Texas towns gutted by COVID-19, a fragile effort to sustain a cherished sport
Vox: What it’s like to sell ‘Life is Good’ when the world feels bad
Associated Press: U.S. home construction up 1.9 percent in September to 1.4 million
The New York Times: Brace for holiday ‘shipageddon’
The Washington Post: The seasonal job is getting a makeover and, in many cases, a pay raise