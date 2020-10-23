Neighborhood council meetings Oct. 26-30

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. Oct 26 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council vacancy, noxious weeds presentation by Joshua Blystone, Cascade County Weed and Mosquito Superintendent, and update on the impact study request from the state.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the eastern and southern boundaries are the city limit line and the western boundary is 20th Street South.

The Great Falls Council of Councils meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Civic Center Missouri Room. Agenda items include the introduction of new city department heads, the Madison Food Park petition, a police department update and a nuisance property panel.

