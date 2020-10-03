Sunday Reads: Oct. 4
Hope everyone is having a lovely weekend. Here’s this week’s reading list.
Bozeman Daily Chronicle: ‘Crisis point’: How the Gallatin Valley’s hot housing market leaves people behind
Eater: The power landlords have over restaurants right now
Brookings: America’s infrastructure solutions begin at the ground level
NPR: Federal judge halts work by Trump law enforcement commission
Wired: The cheating scandal that ripped the porker world apart
Route Fifty: One city’s pilot program to restart live entertainment
NPR: ‘This is too much’: Working moms are reaching the breaking point during the pandemic
The Washington Post: As colleges reopened, many more young people got covid-19, CDC reports
Chalkbeat: Denver is bringing students back, but many high schools are sticking with virtual learning
The New York Times: With evictions looming, cities revisit a housing experiment from the ’70s
City Monitor: Why do wealthy cities have a housing shortage?
The Washington Post: House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion stimulus bill over GOP opposition; bipartisan talks continue
NPR: Web of ‘wellness’ doctors promote injections of unproven coronavirus treatment
Bloomberg: Trump moves to expand rare earths mining, cites China threat
The New Yorker: The students left behind by remote learning