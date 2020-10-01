Great Falls High Homecoming game canceled

Great Falls Public Schools said Oct. 1 that it was notified today by the Belgrade school district that they “are forced to cancel” the varsity football game against Great Falls High School scheduled for Oct. 2 at Memorial Stadium.

That was the Great Falls High Homecoming game and coronation ceremony.

“The staff and student leadership at Great Falls High School have agreed to continue with the schedule of events for the remainder of Homecoming Week,” including a “reverse parade” at the Montana Expo Park beginning at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2.

The Royalty Court will be recognized and the coronation of the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen will be 2 p.m. at Expo Park.

Earlier on Thursday, GFPS said that Belgrade had cancelled the freshman volleyball game scheduled for Oct. 3 in Belgrade. The sophomore JV and varsity games scheduled that day will go on. The games against Bozeman High scheduled for Oct. 3 will be played as scheduled, according to GFPS.

