Sunday Reads: Sept. 28

Hope you didn’t blow away this weekend!

The New York Times: Why are childcare programs open when schools are not?

Route Fifty: How local governments can get feedback from a more diverse range of residents

Vox Media: Why supporting local journalism is good for business

NPR: ‘Hard, Dirty Job’: Cities struggle to clear garbage glut in stay-at-home world

Reuters: Investors brace for months of big market swings as virus, political worries loom

Route Fifty: Predicting coronavirus outbreaks using Google searches for gastrointestinal problems

The Washington Post: Massive genetic study shows coronavirus mutating and potentially evolving amid rapid U.S. spread

NPR: School attendance in the COVID era: What counts as ‘present?’

The Washington Post: This college is responding to an often-ignored population: Working adults

Associated Press: Iowa fines beef plant $957 after huge coronavirus outbreak

Politico: Science academies sound alarm on political interference

The Washington Post: Pelosi abruptly shifts course, restarts relief push amid signs economy is straining

Associated Press: U.S. experts vow ‘no cutting corners’ as vaccine tests expand

The Wall Street Journal: Medicare wouldn’t cover costs of administering coronavirus vaccine approved under emergency-use authorization

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

