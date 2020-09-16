Great Falls ranks 10th among Montana cities for fit lifestyles

Great Falls has been ranked 10th on the Top Cities for Fit Lifestyles in Montana, ahead of Billings, Bozeman, Butte and Missoula.

The list is from BarBend, a fitness and nutrition website, and made the rankings based on 11 weighted variables based on data collected by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Census Bureau and Country Health Rankings & Roadmaps. The BarBend data team assigned weights to the different variables relative to their impact on overall fitness levels.

The Fit Score is based on the combination of those 11 variables and “to unify the data across different cities regardless of the population, we calculated the data sets per 1,000 or per 30 days depending on the data set. For example, a large city such as New York City will have more drinking, obesity rate, etc. simply because it has a large population. However, each of these factors are not given equal consideration. Each factor listed is given a weight, with a weight of 10 contributing most to the city’s ‘Fit Score.'”

The variables included: exercise opportunity access; physical inactivity; limited access to healthy food; obesity in adults; air pollution; smoking in adults; frequent physical distress; poor physical health days; drinking water violations; excessive alcohol consumption and frequent mental distress.

Great Falls Park and Recreation maintains 775 acres of developed land, including 57 developed parks; and 140 acres of undeveloped land, including 9 undeveloped parks. The department also maintains 300 acres of conservation land and the River’s Edge Trail, Community Recreation Center, pools, golf courses and more.

