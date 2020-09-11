City Animal Shelter, Fetch partnering for bully breed training

The Great Falls Animal Shelter and Fetch Pet Boutique are hosting their annual free training session for the owners of the bully breed type with information and training tips from local trainers.

Pre-registration is required, as class is limited to 30 dogs.

Proof of vaccinations required: distemper, rabies and bordatella.

Class will be 2-4 p.m. Oct. 3. at Fetch Pet Boutique at 1408 3rd St N.W.

To attend this free training, download the Bully Breed Training Registration packet, complete and submit to Fetch Pet Boutique as soon as possible.

For more information call Great Falls Animal Shelter at 406-454-2276 or Fetch Boutique at 406-315-3579

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

