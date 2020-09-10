Great Falls to mark SEpt. 11 with remembrance ceremonies, flags

Great Falls Fire Rescue, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, will be holding a virtual Sept. 11 Remembrance Ceremony at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 11.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will not be open to the public.

“To protect our first responders from COVID-19 exposure, we will air the ceremony live on Facebook,” Interim Fire Chief Jeremy Jones said. “We encourage the public to watch the virtual ceremony in honor of those that paid the ultimate sacrifice 19 years ago and for the first responders that continue to serve today in this time of uncertainty.”

The live-stream of the ceremony can be viewed on the following Facebook pages:

– Great Falls Fire Rescue, https://www.facebook.com/GreatFallsFireRescue

– Great Falls Police Department, https://www.facebook.com/GFPolice

– Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, https://www.facebook.com/CascadeCountySO

The Great Falls JROTC cadets from the high schools will be placing American flags on the graves of veterans buried at Highland Cemetery beginning at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 11, followed by Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The community is invited, according to Great Falls Public Schools.

