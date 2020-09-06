Sunday Reads: Sept. 6

Hope everyone is enjoying the long weekend, here’s your reading list for the week in case you want to stay inside when the temperature drops on Monday.

The New York Times: America at hunger’s edge

The Washington Post: Coronavirus has killed more police officers this year than all other causes combined, data shows

NPR: Opening schools: Mission impossible

ProPublica: Sent home to die

NPR: CDC asks states to plan for potential vaccine distribution starting in late October

MIC: The quest for renewable energy could wreak havoc on wildlife, report warns

The Atlantic: How cities come back from disaster

The New York Times: Small businesses stay alive with local help

The Washington Post: Bigger hauls, fewer choices: How the pandemic has changed our grocery shopping habits forever

CNN: First toilet paper, then yeast. Now laptops are hard to find

The Wall Street Journal: Retail Eviction Proceedings Pick Up as Economy Restarts

Associated Press: HHS cancelling ventilator contracts, says stockpile is full

The Washington Post: Overworked and exhausted, warehouse workers brace for a frenzied holiday rush

Politico: Trump demands ‘patriotic education’ in U.S. schools

NPR: Preventing College Parties? Shame And Blame Don’t Work, But Beer Pong Outside Might

Associated Press: U.S. says it won’t join global effort to find COVID-19 vaccine

NPR: ‘Learning Hubs’ Offer Free Child Care And Learning — But Only For A Lucky Few

The Verge: The online rallying cry ‘defund the police’ runs into red tape at city hall

Route Fifty: Millennials Could Be a Boon to Smaller Communities. How Can Those Towns Attract Younger Workers?

The Atlantic: The Black mayors remaking the South

The New York Times: E.P.A. Relaxes Rules Limiting Toxic Waste From Coal Plants

Politico: Colleges crack down on student behavior as virus threatens more closures

USA Today: COVID-19 case rates jumped in all Power Five college football conferences last week

NPR: Mayors Of College Towns Brace For The Economic Impact Of Remote Learning

Montana Free Press: How pandemic politicization undermines public health

PBS: The threat of disinformation looms over the election

USA Today: COVID-19: The ‘crisis within a crisis’ for homeless people

The Washington Post: Universities can’t use privacy laws to withhold data on coronavirus outbreaks, experts say

WIRED: The flagrant hypocrisy of bungled college reopenings

CityLab: Where calling the police isn’t the only option

NPR: Top adviser to operation warp speed calls an October vaccine ‘extremely unlikely’

Kaiser Health News: Will Labor Day weekend bring another holiday COVID surge?

