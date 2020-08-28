Two neighborhood councils meet Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Two Neighborhood Councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include neighborhood concerns, council vacancy announcement and a presentation by Assistant City Attorney Joe Cik on nuisance properties, addressing repeat offenders and the complaint process.

The council’s northern boundary is 10th Avenue South, the southern boundary is the city limit line, the eastern is 20th Street South and the western is the Missouri River. This district also includes the incorporated areas of Castle Pines Addition and Riverside Townhomes Addition.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets Sept. 3 at 7 .pm. The location is still being finalized and will be available online when the agenda is posted. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, Calumet update, NeighborWorks clean-up participation, council Facebook page and brochure update, council visioning and goal setting overview with Mark Willmarth and Little Shell Annexation.

The council’s northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

