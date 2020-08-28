Jaycee Park improvements nearly complete, funded by park district

Improvements to the city’s Jaycee Park are nearly complete, including six new pickleball courts, a reconstructed basketball court, a new pavilion and ADA sidewalks.

The city will complete seeding and sodding when the weather is cooler and will install picnic tables in the pavilion, according to the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department.

The improvements were funded primarily by the park maintenance district, an assessment approved by voters in 2018.

There were some private donations made toward the pickleball courts, according to Park and Rec.

After resurfacing the pickleball courts, they were closed to allow the new surface to cure and for inspection of the area. The courts reopen to the public Aug. 31. All other park amenities are currently accessible.

In November 2019, the City Commission approved a $238,262 contract to United Materials for the project.

The improvements were identified as needs in the 2016 Park and Recreation Master Plan. City engineering staff designed the project and will perform construction inspection and contract administration, according to the staff report. The project is being funded with park maintenance district funds.

There were two existing tennis courts at the southwest corner of Jaycee Park that were in poor condition and unusable, according to Park and Rec staff. They were repurposed into six pickleball courts by overlaying the existing courts with 2 inches of asphalt along with the installation of posts, nets and fence for the six courts.

For more information contact the Park and Recreation Office at 771-1265.

