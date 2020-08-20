Utility work to close portion of 9th Street South starting Aug. 24
Energy West Montana will be performing natural gas utility maintenance on 9th Street South between 8th Avenue South and 10th Avenue South.
The maintenance project will require a temporary closure of northbound traffic on 9th Street South.
The contractor will be working in this area between Aug. 24-Sept. 1.
Other temporary closures may be required to complete the scope of work.
The contractor will provide barricades and detour signs in the area of construction to re-route traffic.
For more information contact Tony Pietrykowski at 406-788-9666 or Tyler Muzzana at 406-750-6462 at Energy West Montana.