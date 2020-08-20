City seeking applicants for various advisory boards

The City Commission is seeking applicants for various boards and commissions.

Citizen Interest Forms are available at the City Manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be downloaded from the Citizen Interest Form Page.​

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT/APPEALS

There are two openings on the Board of Adjustment/Appeals for three-year terms beginning Oct. 1, through Sept. 30, 2023.

The board hears and decides appeals regarding zoning, housing, and building codes and ordinances; hears and decides requests for variances from standards set forth in zoning ordinances; and hears and decides all other matters referred to the board regarding zoning, housing, and building ordinances. Members must be residents of the City of Great Falls, and must be qualified by experience or training in construction matters. Candidates with architecture or design backgrounds would be preferable but not required. The board meets on demand on the first Thursday of the month at 3 p.m. Contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530 for more information. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 11.

Audit Committee

There is an opening for one citizen to serve on the Audit Committee for a three year term through June 30, 2023. The Audit Committee was established by the City Commission in October 1992 and consists of six members to include the mayor, a commissioner, the city manager, the fiscal services director and two private citizens.

The Audit Committee provides assurance that financial disclosures made by management reasonably portray the city’s financial condition, results of operations and plans and long-term commitments. Experience or interest in financial information is helpful. For more information, contact Melissa Kinzler at 455-8476 or Brenda Keller at 455-8475. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

HOUSING AUTHORITY ADVISORY BOARD

There is one opening for a tenant member position for two-year term running from July 1 through June 30, 2022.

The GFHA Board consists of seven commissioners appointed by the City Commission; 2 tenant members and 5 non-tenant members. The tenant applicants must be a resident of the Housing Authority properties, living on the main site, Austin Hall, Sunrise Courts, Yeoman Tynes, Russell, Sand Hills, Holland Court Apartments or be a tenant participating in the GFHA Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program. Non-resident members should have expertise in the areas of law, architecture, real estate, engineering, finance, clergy or social work.

The Housing Authority provides safe, decent, sanitary, and affordable housing for the community’s low income residents. They also set policy for operation and management of public housing properties, HUD-Section 8 programs, and other affordable housing programs. The Board also serves as the loan committee for the city’s Housing Rehabilitation Program.

Board meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at noon, for approximately two hours. For more information, contact Greg Sukut or Chris Tinker at 453-4311. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

There is currently one opening on the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board. The appointment would be for a partial three-year terms expiring December 31, 2022. The Board consists of five to seven members. The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon. For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

PARKING ADVISORY COMMISSION

There is currently one opening for the remainder of a three-year term through April 30, 2022.

The commission consists of five members, appointed by the City Commission, and an ex-officio member appointed by the Business Improvement District. Experience or interest in the Great Falls Central Business District is helpful but not necessary. The Commission advises the City Commission, city manager, and Planning and Community Development staff on matters related to parking issues within the Downtown Parking District. Applicants must reside within the City of Great Falls. For more information, contact Craig Raymond at 455-8530. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

ADVISORY COMMISSION ON INTERNATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS

The City Commission is seeking applications for citizens to serve on the Advisory Commission on International Relationships. Currently there are several openings on the commission.

The commission consists of nine to 11 members. The commission provides support, coordination and exchange of information for international programs in the community. Meetings are generally held the fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Rainbow Room of the Civic Center. For more information contact Krista Artis at 455-8450. Applications will be accepted until all positions are filled.​

ETHICS COMMITTEE

There is currently one opening on the Ethics Committee to fill a partial three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022 for an alternate member. Applicants must reside within the city limits, must be qualified electors and may not be city employees.

Applicants should have expertise/qualifications in the following areas: public administration, governmental operation, political practices or legal practice if possible.

The Ethics Committee was established through Ordinance 3169 and adopted by the City Commission on Oct. 17, 2017. The purpose of the committee is the ensure that all city officers and employees are performing their duties in compliance with the provisions of Montana Code Annotated, Title 2, Chapter 2 and the provisions of the Official Code of the City of Great Falls Title 2, Chapter 21.

On June 18, 2019 the City Commission adopted Ordinance 3201 amending Title 2, Chapter 21 section 080 pertaining to committee membership allowing the Ethics Committee to appoint an alternate member in case of member unavailability.

The committee shall meet on an as needed basis. For more information, contact Krista Artis at 455-8450. Applications are being reviewed.

BUSINESS IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT

There are currently two openings on the Business Improvement District Board of Trustees to fill partial terms through June 30, 2023.

The board consists of seven members appointed by the City Commission, serving four-year terms. The board oversees the functions, operations, management and administration as necessary to carry out the purposes and objectives of the Business Improvement District.

Interested applicants must be owners of property within the boundaries of the Business Improvement District or their personal representative, agent or guardian. Meetings are scheduled on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. For more information, contact the Business Improvement District at 727-5430. Applications are being reviewed.

