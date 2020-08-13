Frequently asked questions about GFPS reopening

We’ve been hearing a lot of the same questions asked in school board meetings and during the district’s Facebook Live update videos, so we’re compiling a list of some of them with information from the district.

Do students have to wear masks?

Yes. Gov. Steve Bullock has mandated that masks be worn in public schools in counties in counties with four or more active cases. The district will make accommodations for students and faculty within the law where necessary, according to Superintendent Tom Moore.

What would prompt school closures with positive COVID-19 cases?

County Health officer said during the Aug. 10 school board meeting that that there’s not a black and white answer to what would prompt school closures and it would be based on multiple factors, such as the overall cases in the county, rate of spread, how it’s spreading, the capacity of the local healthcare system, availability of personal protective equipment and whether positive cases in the school district was a cluster outbreak versus a handful of isolated cases.

What happens if students refuse to wear masks?

Moore said they’ll start with education and counseling about why it’s necessary. But it’s what is required currently per the governor’s order. Bottom line, Moore said, is if students don’t want to wear a mask, there’s a remote learning option.

How will lunch be served?

Elementary students will eat in the cafeteria with masks upon entry and exit. Food will be served differently. They’ll be in their cohort groups and distanced.

If a student is quarantined, what happens?

It will be treated like other illness absences with work provided by teachers and some online tools, but will not be shifted to the same remote learning environment as those who chose remote learning for the entire year.

Are there options for those enrolled in remote learning?

Yes, parents have the option to register their child for remote learning. Registration is now closed. If this is an option you are interested in, contact your child’s school.

At the elementary level students will receive their instruction through a software program called Pathblazer. This software program provides customized instruction to meet the individual needs of students. A certified teacher will be assigned to oversee those students participating in remote learning.

The district is setting up a remote learning resource center at Roosevelt School, 2501 2nd Ave. N. That center probably won’t be ready until September but it will be a place to access support from teachers and technology support. Special education students may be able to have some one on one time there as well, Moore said.

The district is accommodating special education students in remote learning and parents should call their school for more information.

What about sports?

On Aug. 13, the Montana High School Association Executive Board met and the

following actions were taken:

The board approved allowing each classification/district/division to cancel non-conference games this season, if they so choose.

The board approved the following addition to the MHSA face coverings policy: Cloth facial coverings are required for all players, coaches and officials. Face coverings do not have to be worn during play, but substitutes must wear masks when not competing or per specific MHSA sport requirements. Face coverings must be worn by players/coaches by rule, no matter the number of active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The board approved the following for the MOA: When necessary, because of a shortage of officials, 2 soccer officials can be used instead of 3 for varsity regular season contests. When necessary, because of a shortage of officials, 4 football officials can be used instead of 5 for varsity regular season contests.

The board approved a request from Class A to adjust football playoffs from 12 to 8 teams and adjust playoff dates.

The board approved the following: Any MHSA activity participant who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 cannot return to play until he/she is evaluated by a licensed health care professional, and has written clearance to return to play by both the county health department and a licensed health care professional.



Is the Hands program being offered?

The HANDS program is starting the first day of school. Registration spots will be limited and based on availability of staff and the ability to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Masks are required and families must register online. For questions, call 268-6932.

Are band and choir being offered?

Yes those programs are being offered with distancing and protocols in place to use masks or covers on instruments to prevent virus spread.

When is orientation for C.M. Russell High School?

According to a post by the high school, 9th graders and new students to CMR, will have an orientation on Aug. 26 for a half day in the morning. The orientation will include school tours. Class schedules will be mailed the week of Aug. 17. Students are asked to arrive Aug. 26 with their printed schedule, a mask, a pen and a notebook. Individual teachers will give supply lists and provide a week or so for students to obtain those items. Here is an interactive map, with student videos, to acquaint yourself with our building and traditions before then.

When is orientation at Great Falls High?

The first day of school and more information will be posted soon on the GFH website soon, according to officials.

Are masks required for recess and P.E.?

Moore said masks will be required at recess. For P.E., officials are reviewing group size and distancing so masks may be required.

When the weather is nice all HPE classes will be held outside.

If I haven’t heard about remote learning yet, what should I do?

Call your school.

Will school be a normal day length?

Yes. Elementary and middle schools are going the normal day in cohort groups to minimize interactions. High schools are going to full day but with a block schedule to minimize interactions.

How are you dismissing at the end of the day?

Moore said there will be protocols in place to get students dismissed in their cohort groups, but it will vary by school and the plan will be provided by school officials.

