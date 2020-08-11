Calumet conducting river spill response exercise

Calumet Montana Refining is conducting an annual river spill response drill in coordination with Rapid Response Solutions Aug. 11-12.

This response‐readiness exercise is being conducted to comply with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration annual refresher training.

The exercise in Great Falls will include deployment of containment booms in area waterways, so residents may become aware of the drill activities.

“Safety and environmental stewardship are important to Calumet and that is why

we run drills like this. This is only a drill and is not being conducted in response to any known threat or occurrence,” according to a release from Calumet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

