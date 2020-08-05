Commissioners approve multiple contracts for repairs at Montana Expo Park

Over the last few weeks, Cascade County Commissioners have approved contracts for about $129,000 worth of improvements at Montana Expo Park.

During an Aug. 5 special meeting, they approved a contract to Nelson Architects to prepare design and construction documents for exterior repairs and other work at Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena and Exhibition Hall.

The contract is $9,500 with a $1,900 contingency for a total contract cost of $11,400.

Commissioners also approved a contract to C’s Painting Plus to repaint various overhead garage doors and walkthrough doors at the arena for $6,060 with a contingency of $1,212 for a total contract cost of of $7,272.

In late July, commissioners approved a contract to Montana Elastomers to repair peeling paint on the roof awning of the box office at Pacific Steel and Recycling Arena and the entryway to Exhibition Hall.

That contract is $32,863 with a contingency of $6,572 for a total project cost of $39,435.

Commissioners awarded a contract to Dick Olson Construction to repair various sections and paint the exterior stucco on the Montana Railroad Museum at the fairgrounds. The project consists of preparation of the surface areas, repairing cracking in the siding; repairing window sills or frames and painting the exterior of the building.

The contract was awarded for $31,750 with a $6,350 contingency for a total project cost of $38,100.

Commissioners also approved a contract to Nelson Architects to prepare design and construction documents for bidding of exterior repairs and associated work on the Rodeo Barn at the fairgrounds.

he contract is for $3,000 with a $600 contingency for a total contract cost of $3,600.

They also approved a $29,400 contract to Dick Olson Construction for sidewalk repairs near or around central park at the fairgrounds. The project includes the replacement of about 100 linear feet of 6-foot wide sidewalk and grinding a 300-foot section of asphalt to allow for better drainage and removal of a brick planter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

