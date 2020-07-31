Overnight fire at Great Falls High deemed suspicious

Great Falls Fire Rescue is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that occurred on the Great Falls High School campus on the evening of July 30.

Arson investigators, in conjunction with Great Falls Police Department detectives are still investigating the events that led up to the fire that appears intentionally set, according to GFFR.

The fire cause minimal damage, according to GFFR, but the arson task force is working with the Great Falls Public Schools district and looking for two juvenile males who were seen leaving the area shortly before the fire was reported.

Anyone with information about the fire should contact GFFR at 727-8070 or GFPD at 727-7688 ext. 5.

