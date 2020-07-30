Back to School Rally set for Aug. 23, donations needed

The Great Falls Rescue Mission is hosting its annual Back to School Rally on Aug. 23 in front of the Cameron Family Center at 408 2nd Ave. S.

Due to COVID-19, families in need of backpacks can register through Opportunities Inc. by phone at 216-3200 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration is open July 29 through Aug. 12.

The mission partners with United Way’s Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive to collect supplies, as well as donations from the public.

In addition to distributing backpacks, the mission will offer each family lunch during the rally.

School supplies and food donations can be donated to the mission’s administration office at 408 2nd Ave. S.

The deadline to donate school supplies is Aug. 14. Food items can be donated between Aug. 17-21.

The distribution times on Aug. 23 are 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

To volunteer stuffing backpacks, contact the mission at 761-2653.

The mission is enforcing the 6-foot distancing and masks are recommended, according to the mission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

