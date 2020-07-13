GFPS receives $150k donation for GFH band room renovation

The Great Falls Public Schools Foundation announced during the July 13 school board meeting that two anonymous donors had contributed $150,000 to renovate the band room at Great Falls High.

Dusty Molyneaux, the fine arts department supervisor, said “we’re just so excited about this.”

He said he’d spent 15 years in the band room that was built in the 1950s and designed as an instrumental room.

“This renovation will be incredible,” he said.

Molyneaux said the renovation will remove the risers and make a flat floor in the room, making it easier to move instruments and equipment as well as make physical distancing in the age of COVID-19 more practical.

The room is used for AA and All-State festivals, he said.

This and other improvements to arts and music facilities, such as the GFH theater, will be a “wonderful thing for our community and music in our whole state,” Molyneaux said.

Andrew Davidson, past chair of the foundation, said that the donations bring the total of building enhancement donations either pledged or received over the last three years to $3.6 million.

“That’s an amazing number,” Davidson said. “We should be very proud of this community.”

