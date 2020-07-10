Three Neighborhood Councils meet next week

Three Great Falls Neighborhood Councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. July 13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns and two guest speakers, David Saenz and Brion Lindseth. Saenz will be sharing information on the Calvary Chapel of Cascade County’s relocation plans and conditional use permit. Lindseth will provide an overview of the Milwaukee Station Depot project.

The council area includes the Original Townsite whose northern and western boundaries are the Missouri River, the southern boundary is 10th Avenue South, and the eastern boundary is 10th Street South north from 10th Avenue South to 7th Avenue South, then east to 12th Street South and north to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North and north to the Missouri River.

Neighborhood Council 3 is holding a special meeting at 1 p.m. July 16 in the Civic Center Gibson Room to develop a vision and goals for the council.

The council’s northern boundary is the city limit line, the southern is the Northwest Bypass, the eastern and western boundaries are the city limit line.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets 6 p.m. July 16 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N. Agenda items include committee reports, neighborhood concerns, summer social ice cream donation, Council Facebook page development and the election of vice-chair.

The council’s northern boundary is the Missouri River, the southern boundary is Central Avenue, the eastern boundary is 36th Street from Central north to 9th Avenue North then east to 38th Street and north to the Missouri River, the western boundary is 12th Street North from Central Avenue to 7th Avenue North, then east to 15th Street North, and then north to the Missouri River.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

