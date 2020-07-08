STARBASE offering virtual STEM activities

Since the Montana Air National Guard isn’t offering STARBASE STEM summer camps in person this year, the agency is offering virtual hands-on science, technology and engineering investigations for community children.

The activities are for students going into 4th through 7th grade for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The registration form is below and be sure to include a mailing address and email since STARBASE will be sending the supplies needed for each activity in kits.

The virtual camp activities kick-off July 20.

The intent is for students to be in-front of the computer for no more than 10 minutes and then head outdoors to do their investigations, according to STARBASE.

Parents will receive an email link for their children to access the content.

The schedule is as follows:

July 20: aquaneering (water engineering design project)

July 21: flight

July 23: solar

July 27: bristlebots

July 28: nanotechnology

July 30: engineering design project-physics carnival games

Once these activities are posted, they will remain available so students can self-pace. Supplies are limited, so register early. For more information, call the Montana STARBASE team at 406-791-0806 and watch the YouTube trailer below.

