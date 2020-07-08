FWP seeking comment on reintroducing bighorn sheep to Little Belt Mountains

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is taking public comment on an environmental assessment concerning a proposal to reintroduce bighorn sheep to the Little Belt Mountains in central Montana.

Historically, bighorn sheep were common in the mountain range, but were extirpated by the early 20th century, according to FWP.

“The range still contains extensive high-quality habitat. A small number of bighorns have existed and expanded in the mountains since 2015,” according to a FWP release.

FWP’s proposal would reintroduce sheep to the Little Belts following the guidelines of the 2010 Montana Bighorn Sheep Conservation Strategy. The intent of the proposed reintroduction is to establish a self-sustaining and genetically diverse herd, according to the release.

To comment on the draft environmental assessment go online to fwp.mt.gov/news/publicNotices. Public comment will be accepted through Aug. 3. Written comments can be submitted to FWP, P.O. Box 527, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645 or emailed to jkolbe@mt.gov.

